Eurazeo supports Excelya's new phase of development

Antoine Mariaux Published on 11/24/2025 at 12:12 pm EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Eurazeo announces that it is joining Excelya as a reference investor alongside its management team to support the growth of the European clinical research specialist and its external growth ambitions.



Excelya aims to accelerate its European expansion and strengthen its position with mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, with the goal of becoming the European leader in clinical development. The Group intends to continue its investments in AI and automation in order to optimize trials, improve data quality, and increase operational efficiency.



"Excelya's trajectory and values are fully in line with our responsible investment strategy," commented Valérie Ducourty, Managing Director of Eurazeo - Flex Financing.