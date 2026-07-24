Euro zone: activity returns to growth in July (PMI)
S&P Global's Flash Composite PMI index for overall euro zone activity came in at 51.9 in July, up from June (50.0), signaling the first expansion in activity in four months, although growth remained at a moderate pace.
This rebound in overall activity reflects both a return to growth in services and a faster increase in output in manufacturing, with that sector's expansion rate even reaching its highest level since March 2022.
In Germany, overall activity rose for the first time in four months, while activity in France continued to decline, but only marginally. The rest of the euro zone, taken as a whole, posted its strongest expansion in eight months.
'July was marked by a rebound in economic activity in the euro zone. Given a particularly volatile geopolitical backdrop, the durability of this recovery remains uncertain,' cautioned Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.
S&P Global, Inc. is one of the world's leading companies specializing in financial information services for investors, corporations, governments, financial institutions, investment managers and advisors. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- information and analysis services on commodities, energy, mobility and engineering markets (58.3%; &P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Commodity Insights and S&P Global Mobility);
- financial rating services (29.7%; S&P Global Ratings): designed to assess companies' solvency risks;
- management of global stock market indices and market data publication (12%; S&P Dow Jones Indices).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (60.8%), Europe (23%), Asia (10.7%) and other (5.5%).
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