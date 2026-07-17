In June, in the euro zone, services (+1.51 percentage points, pp), energy (+0.77 pp), food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.29 pp), as well as non-energy industrial goods (+0.18 pp), all made a positive contribution to the annual inflation rate.

Among EU member countries, the lowest annual rates were recorded in Sweden (1.0%), the Czech Republic (1.1%) and Denmark (1.8%), while the highest rates were posted in Romania (9.2%), Lithuania (5.4%) and Bulgaria (5.2%).