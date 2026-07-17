Euro zone: annual inflation decline confirmed for June

The euro zone's annual inflation rate fell to 2.8% in June 2026, from 3.2% in May, according to Eurostat, which thus confirms, on second reading, its flash estimate for the past month. For the EU as a whole, the annual inflation rate came in at 2.9% in June, down from 3.3% in May.

In June, in the euro zone, services (+1.51 percentage points, pp), energy (+0.77 pp), food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.29 pp), as well as non-energy industrial goods (+0.18 pp), all made a positive contribution to the annual inflation rate.



Among EU member countries, the lowest annual rates were recorded in Sweden (1.0%), the Czech Republic (1.1%) and Denmark (1.8%), while the highest rates were posted in Romania (9.2%), Lithuania (5.4%) and Bulgaria (5.2%).