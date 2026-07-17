Euro zone: annual inflation decline confirmed for June
The euro zone's annual inflation rate fell to 2.8% in June 2026, from 3.2% in May, according to Eurostat, which thus confirms, on second reading, its flash estimate for the past month. For the EU as a whole, the annual inflation rate came in at 2.9% in June, down from 3.3% in May.
Published on 07/17/2026 at 05:10 am EDT
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Among EU member countries, the lowest annual rates were recorded in Sweden (1.0%), the Czech Republic (1.1%) and Denmark (1.8%), while the highest rates were posted in Romania (9.2%), Lithuania (5.4%) and Bulgaria (5.2%).