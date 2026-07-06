Euro zone: producer prices slow in May

In May, industrial producer prices rose by 0.2% compared with April, both in the euro zone and across the European Union as a whole, according to preliminary estimates published by Eurostat. The increase marks a clear slowdown after the gains recorded in April, which came to 0.7% in the euro zone and 0.8% in the EU.



Year on year, the rise nonetheless remains strong. Compared with May 2025, industrial producer prices show an increase of 5.9% in the euro zone and 5.7% in the European Union.