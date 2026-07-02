Euro zone: the unemployment rate holds at 6.2% in May

In May 2026, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 6.2% in the euro zone, unchanged from April and slightly down from the 6.3% recorded a year earlier, according to data published by Eurostat.

Across the European Union, the unemployment rate also held at 5.9%, versus 6.0% in May 2025.



Compared with April, the number of unemployed fell by 40,000 people in the EU and by 55,000 in the euro zone. Year over year, the decline reached 82,000 people in the EU and 158,000 in the euro zone, underscoring the European labor market's resilience despite an economic backdrop that remains lackluster.