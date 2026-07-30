Euro zone: unemployment holds steady at 6.3% in June
In June 2026, Europe's labor market remained broadly stable. The euro zone unemployment rate held at 6.3%, unchanged from May 2026 and from June 2025. Across the European Union, the unemployment rate also stayed steady at 6.0%, both month-on-month and year-on-year.
Published on 07/30/2026 at 05:13 am EDT
Contact us to request a correction
In absolute terms, however, the number of jobseekers edged up slightly. Compared with May 2026, unemployment rose by 79,000 people in the European Union and by 71,000 in the euro zone. Over one year, the increase totals 112,000 people in the EU and 43,000 in the euro zone.