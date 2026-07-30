Euro zone: unemployment holds steady at 6.3% in June

In June 2026, Europe's labor market remained broadly stable. The euro zone unemployment rate held at 6.3%, unchanged from May 2026 and from June 2025. Across the European Union, the unemployment rate also stayed steady at 6.0%, both month-on-month and year-on-year.

According to Eurostat estimates, 13.317 million people were unemployed in the EU in June, including 11.130 million in the euro zone.



In absolute terms, however, the number of jobseekers edged up slightly. Compared with May 2026, unemployment rose by 79,000 people in the European Union and by 71,000 in the euro zone. Over one year, the increase totals 112,000 people in the EU and 43,000 in the euro zone.