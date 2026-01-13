Euroapi: Kopernik Global Investors Falls Below 5% Threshold

Kopernik Global Investors, acting on behalf of its clients, reported to the AMF that it had fallen below the 5% threshold of Euroapi's share capital and voting rights on January 7, following a sale of shares on the market.

The American asset management firm specified that it now holds, on behalf of said clients, 4,739,515 Euroapi shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 4.96% of the share capital and voting rights of the pharmaceutical active ingredients group.