Euroapi lowers its revenue forecast for 2025

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/17/2025 at 01:45 am EST

In a deteriorating global economic environment, Euroapi now expects 2025 sales to decline in the mid-single digit range on a comparable basis, rather than a low single digit decline.



Nevertheless, the healthcare group is maintaining its Core EBITDA margin target for the current financial year in the range of 7-9%, thanks to effective cost-cutting measures as part of the implementation of its FOCUS-27 plan.



In addition, Euroapi announced that its main shareholders, Sanofi and EPIC Bpifrance, have agreed to extend the lock-up period for their shares until December 18, 2026, subject to the usual exceptions.



"This extension strengthens the stability of Euroapi's shareholder structure in the context of the execution of the FOCUS-27 plan," said the supplier of active ingredients for the pharmaceutical industry.