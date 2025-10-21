Eurofins Scientific has reported revenue of €5.41bn for the first nine months of 2025, up 5.3% as reported and up 4% on an organic basis (including a 0.7% adjustment for working days). NB: cp -8.5%.



In geographical terms, the bioanalysis services group's revenue grew organically by 3.5% in Europe and North America, and by 8.4% in the rest of the world, notably supported by food testing.



Eurofins delivered a solid performance, with organic growth improving strongly despite the continuing weakness of certain ancillary end markets in biopharma and agroscience, management said.



The group thus confirms its targets for 2025, i.e. an adjusted EBITDA margin improving on last year's level of 22.3%, as well as organic growth "in the mid-single digits."