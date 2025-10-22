AlphaValue has downgraded its opinion on Eurofins Scientific from 'Buy' to 'Add' with a target price lowered from €88.5 to €74.9.



The analyst believes that the valuation reset stems from a revision of the comparable approach, as the former 35% premium applied to all metrics is no longer justified after the pandemic period.



According to the note, the broker is now applying discounts to P/E, EV/EBITDA, and P/B multiples in order to be "more consistent with Eurofins' peer group."



The broker also highlights headwinds in the short term, particularly in BioPharma, while Diagnostics and Consumer & Technology are growing at only low single-digit rates, leaving Life as the only division with strong growth.