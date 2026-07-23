Eurofins Scientific out of favor, warning risk seen by Jefferies
Eurofins Scientific posted the second-steepest decline in the CAC 40 index, down 5.81% to €66.48. The group reported first-half results that were broadly higher, but several line items disappointed. Full-year targets were confirmed.
In a note, Jefferies says first-half organic growth was weaker than expected and continued to be weighed down by weakness in the Biopharma division and a sluggish Diagnostics unit.
By contrast, the investment bank welcomed adjusted EBITDA, which came in 4% above expectations, driven by very strong margins (+130 basis points).
The group confirmed its targets for the full year and is aiming for mid-single-digit organic growth, and expects €250m in annualized revenue from acquisitions (a consolidated impact of €125m over the year). The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to rise from 22.5% in 2025.
In the medium term and for 2027, Eurofins reiterates its average annual organic growth target of 6.5% and confirms its target of a 24% adjusted EBITDA margin for 2027. Cash conversion is expected to exceed 50% by 2027, once the five-year investment plan is completed.
Jefferies notes that management has now added caveats to its organic growth targets, saying they 'will depend on the speed of the recovery in activity in certain ancillary businesses and on the end of the contraction in others'. For analysts, that suggests a risk of downward revisions versus consensus.
The rating is Underperform, with a price target of €60.
Eurofins Scientific SE is one of the world's leading providers of bio-analytical services. The group's services are intended to validate the safety, authenticity, origin, identity, and purity of biological substances contained in the environment (water, air, soil, etc.) and in food, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and hygiene products.
At the end of 2025, Eurofins Scientific SE owned a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods and had 950 laboratories located throughout the world.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (52,5%), North America (36.8%) and other (10.7%).
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