Eurofins Scientific reports that it has successfully completed its plan to purchase sites owned by related parties, a transaction announced by the bioanalytical testing services provider in July, alongside the publication of its interim results.



This transaction was structured as a single acquisition of a company holding all sites owned by related parties whose strategic interest had been confirmed, with the scope and valuation of these assets in line with what was communicated on July 23.



Following the transaction, the annualized rent paid to related parties is expected to decrease to a negligible amount and then to zero once the leases on the few minor sites owned by related parties have expired.



The acquisition was financed by the proceeds from the senior unsecured bonds denominated in euros issued on August 5. The net impact of the transaction on Eurofins' leverage ratio is expected to be less than 0.2 times.