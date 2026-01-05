Eurofins Soars, Boosted by Upbeat Exane Rating

Eurofins Scientific shares surged on Monday on the Paris Stock Exchange, with the bio-analysis specialist posting by far the strongest gain on the CAC 40 after Exane BNP Paribas sharply upgraded its rating on the stock, moving directly from "underperform" to "outperform" and raising its price target to 75 euros.

Sebastien Foll Published on 01/05/2026 at 05:41 am EST

In a research note, the brokerage firm believes that the French group specializing in testing, inspection, and certification services is at a turning point that should finally allow it to generate growth and cash flow after many years of investment.



Exane considers that the company is now entering an "ideal" phase expected to be marked by an acceleration in growth, highlighting that Eurofins could reach, or even slightly surpass, its target of a 24% adjusted operating (Ebitda) margin by 2027.



From the research firm's perspective, the peak in capital expenditures is now behind the company, which should allow free cash flow (FCF) generation—a factor that has historically concerned investors—to improve from now on.



Around 11:30 a.m., the stock jumped 6.1%, returning to levels close to its highest in over a year on heavy trading volumes, while at the same time, the CAC 40 index was down about 0.1%.



