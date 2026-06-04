EuroLand initiates coverage of IEVA Group with a Buy rating

The broker has launched coverage on the stock with a price target of 15.8 euros, representing an upside potential of nearly 97%.

Antoine Mariaux Published on 06/04/2026 at 05:58 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

EuroLand Corporate believes that IEVA Group holds a differentiating position in the beauty-tech sector thanks to an integrated ecosystem combining proprietary technologies, cosmetic brands, physical networks, and editorial content.



The note also highlights the weight of recurring revenue, with over 150,000 subscribers and significant exposure to subscription-based models, further strengthened by the integration of My Little Paris.



According to EuroLand Corporate, the acquisition of My Little Paris, the potential for international expansion, and the expected improvement in profitability support an attractive medium-term growth trajectory.



IEVA Group shares are up 2.2% this morning in Paris.