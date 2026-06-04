EuroLand Corporate believes that IEVA Group holds a differentiating position in the beauty-tech sector thanks to an integrated ecosystem combining proprietary technologies, cosmetic brands, physical networks, and editorial content.

The note also highlights the weight of recurring revenue, with over 150,000 subscribers and significant exposure to subscription-based models, further strengthened by the integration of My Little Paris.

According to EuroLand Corporate, the acquisition of My Little Paris, the potential for international expansion, and the expected improvement in profitability support an attractive medium-term growth trajectory.

IEVA Group shares are up 2.2% this morning in Paris.