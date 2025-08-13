Bank of America maintains its "buy" recommendation on Euronext shares, along with its €165 target price, citing better-than-expected H1 results, notably marked by an increase in EPS thanks to revenues.



The broker also highlights the resilience of annualized volumes in Q3, as well as a €1bn surplus that supports further share buybacks and external growth (M&A) transactions.



BofA also considers the ATHEX agreement to be accretive by 1%, with upside potential for the synergy target, and sees a revaluation of the 2026 P/E multiple to 18x, with 9% CAGR EPS and diversification.