Trading volumes on Euronext's European cash markets fell 10% in August compared to July amid the summer market lull, according to figures released Monday evening by the stock exchange operator.



The average daily volume was 2.21 million lots last month, compared with 2.47 million in July, a month that had two more trading days.



Year-on-year, i.e., compared with August 2024, average daily volumes on cash markets rose 3%, Euronext said.



In terms of equity index derivatives, average daily volume rose 3.7% month-on-month to 146,059 contracts, but was down 21.6% compared to the same period last year.



The average daily volume on individual equity derivatives decreased by 0.6% month-on-month, with 233,967 contracts traded in August, down 7.2% compared to August 2024.



On the primary market, Euronext said it recorded eight new listings in August, compared with 13 in July and five in August 2024, for a total of €26m raised by issuers, down 78% from July, a month marked by the IPO of French technology group Semco, but up 58% year-on-year.