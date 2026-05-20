Euronext cheered following a solid start to the year
Euronext shares are leading the pack among CAC 40 components, climbing 4.8% to 147 EUR after posting a robust start to the fiscal year characterized by improved profitability, an eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth, and a sharply lower leverage ratio. This better-than-expected release received a warm welcome from ING and Deutsche Bank, both of whom maintain their buy ratings on the stock.
Over the first three months of the year, the pan-European exchange group recorded a 17.7% increase in adjusted net profit to 216.1m EUR, while adjusted EBITDA rose 16.7% to 343.2m EUR, reflecting a margin of 64.9%, up 80 basis points.
An eighth quarter of double-digit revenue growth
Revenue and underlying income grew by 15.3% to 528.5m EUR, with non-volume-related activities accounting for 56% of total revenue and covering nearly 159% of operating expenses excluding depreciation and amortization.
Custody and settlement services continued to drive growth in post-trade activities, while capital markets and data solutions revenue benefited from commercial expansion, the integration of Admincontrol and Euronext Athens, and the resilience of primary markets.
Volume-related activities capitalized on strong market volatility. Equity market revenue surged by 28.1%, supported by the growth of ETFs and momentum in the Greek market, while FICC activities were bolstered by increased trading in commodities, currencies, and precious metals.
Rapid deleveraging
Euronext also indicated that it had reduced its leverage ratio to 1.1x adjusted EBITDA at the end of March, compared to 1.5x at the end of 2025, aligning with the targets of its 'Innovate for Growth 2027' strategic plan.
'This ratio is moving rapidly toward the lower end of Euronext's target range (1.0-2.0x), which we expect will bolster anticipations of further capital returns,' noted ING, which reaffirmed its 'buy' recommendation and 151 EUR price target on the stock.
According to the Dutch bank, this is consistent with its modeling of approximately 1.8bn EUR in capital redistribution by the group over the next 24 months, representing about 6% of its market capitalization annually.
Results hailed by Deutsche Bank
'Overall, Euronext delivered strong results,' observed Deutsche Bank, pointing to adjusted EPS 8% above consensus and adjusted EBITDA 6% ahead of expectations, driven by broad-based revenue growth exceeding forecasts and solid cost control.
The German bank also highlighted that cost savings appear slightly ahead of the reiterated annual target and suggested that the favorable debt trajectory points toward potential share buybacks or M&A activity in the second half of the year, despite second-quarter seasonality.
'Overall, Euronext continues to deliver, and we believe the valuation is attractive at 14.8x 2027 EPS and an EV/EBIT 2027 ratio of 11.6x,' added Deutsche Bank, which reiterated its 'buy' recommendation, 'top pick' status, and price target of 170 EUR.
Euronext N.V. is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext N.V. runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. In November 2025, Euronext N.V. acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), reinforcing its pan-European footprint and further extending its fully integrated market infrastructure with the addition of an exchange, a CSD and a clearing house.
As of February 2026, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with EUR 7 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext N.V. handles 29% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.
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