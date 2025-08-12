Trading volumes on Euronext's European cash markets rose 11% y-o-y in July, according to the latest figures published Monday evening by the stock exchange operator.



However, on a monthly basis, i.e. compared with June 2025, average daily volumes on cash markets contracted by 1% to 2.47 million transactions, Euronext said.



Over the first seven months of the year, despite fewer working days, the average daily volume stood at 2.92 million transactions, up 22% compared with the same period in 2024.



Derivatives activity, mainly consisting of equity options, nevertheless declined by 12.9% month-on-month and was down 20.2% compared with July 2024.