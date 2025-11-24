Euronext launches a European hub to strengthen the aerospace and defense sector

Antoine Mariaux Published on 11/24/2025 at 04:12 am EST

Euronext announces the launch of the European Aerospace and Defense Growth Hub, bringing together 15 companies from France, Hungary, Italy, and the Netherlands to support the sector's supply chain. Supported by ELITE, the ecosystem dedicated to private companies, the program offers executive training, cross-border collaborations, secure access to tailored financing, and greater European visibility.

Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext, explains that this mechanism "effectively connects financing needs with investment capabilities" for SMEs that need to accelerate innovation and production. This initiative is part of a series of actions launched in 2025 to strengthen European strategic autonomy, including thematic indices, the European Defense Bond label, and the future IPOready Defense program planned for 2026.

The hub will support supply chain companies in their growth through structured coaching and exchanges with institutions, investors, and industrial players. The first members announced include Almae Technologies, Umbra Group, and Valvitalia.