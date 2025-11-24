Euronext announces the launch of the European Aerospace and Defense Growth Hub, bringing together 15 companies from France, Hungary, Italy, and the Netherlands to support the sector's supply chain. Supported by ELITE, the ecosystem dedicated to private companies, the program offers executive training, cross-border collaborations, secure access to tailored financing, and greater European visibility. Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext, explains that this mechanism "effectively connects financing needs with investment capabilities" for SMEs that need to accelerate innovation and production. This initiative is part of a series of actions launched in 2025 to strengthen European strategic autonomy, including thematic indices, the European Defense Bond label, and the future IPOready Defense program planned for 2026. The hub will support supply chain companies in their growth through structured coaching and exchanges with institutions, investors, and industrial players. The first members announced include Almae Technologies, Umbra Group, and Valvitalia.
Euronext N.V. is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal.
As of December 2024, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with around EUR 6 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.
