Having received all the necessary regulatory approvals, Euronext announces the launch of its public exchange offer (PEO) for ATHEX, the Athens Stock Exchange, at an exchange ratio of one Euronext share for 20 ATHEX shares.



The PTO begins at 8:00 a.m. (Athens time) on October 6 and will end at 2:00 p.m. on November 17. Its completion is subject to the contribution of at least 38,759,500 ATHEX shares, representing 67% of the voting rights, as well as the usual regulatory approvals.



If the relevant threshold is reached and, as a result, at the close, Euronext holds at least 52,065,000 ATHEX shares representing at least 90% of ATHEX's voting rights, it will request the compulsory withdrawal of securities not tendered to the offer.



The integration of ATEX into Euronext would enable Greek financial market participants to join a network of over 1,800 listed companies with a combined market capitalization of over €6 trillion, according to the pan-European stock exchange group.



Euronext expects to generate significant synergies through the integration of ATHEX into its European market infrastructure. The transaction is expected to be accretive to its shareholders after the realization of synergies during the first year.