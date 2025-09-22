On Monday, Euronext announced the launch of a new series of derivative contracts on French, German, Italian, and Spanish government bonds, at a time when the European sovereign bond market is experiencing renewed volatility due to the budget crisis in France.



The stock exchange operator specifies that these 'mini-futures' on 10-year OATs, Bunds, Bonos and BTPs will offer a reduced contract size based on a theoretical amount of only €25,000.



It also plans to offer a mini-future on the 30-year Italian BTP for the first time.



In a press release, Euronext explains that these new instruments, which will be available on the Euronext market in Milan, aim to increase participation by retail investors, but also to facilitate the implementation of hedging strategies for asset managers and institutional investors.



The group emphasizes that this initiative is part of its "Innovate for Growth 2027" strategic plan, which consists of leveraging its unique position in the entire trading chain to create innovative products that meet the needs of market participants.



The launch comes at a crucial time, as the European bond market is currently experiencing a period of high volatility," comments Anthony Attia, Head of Derivatives and Post-Trading at Euronext.



Euronext shares rose 0.7% following these announcements, in a Paris market that was down 0.2%, bringing its YTD gains to over 22%, a solid performance that led to the stock's recent inclusion in the CAC 40 index.