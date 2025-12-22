Euronext Strengthens Its Position in 2025

Euronext reports having consolidated its status as the leading equities listing venue in Europe, claiming so far 76 recorded admissions and 50 new companies welcomed, representing a total market capitalization of €17 billion.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/22/2025 at 07:32 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"New equity listings on Euronext account for nearly one third of all new equity listings across Europe in 2025, and Euronext has attracted 42% of international listings in Europe," the group adds.



Among the year's standout IPOs, the pan-European stock exchange group highlights Magnum Ice Cream Company, which spun off from Unilever and boasts a market capitalization of €7.8 bn.



Euronext also emphasizes having confirmed its global leadership as the principal venue for debt listings, with more than 55,000 bonds listed in total. In 2025, its markets welcomed over 14,500 new bonds, raising more than €3,600 bn in new capital.