Euronext reports having consolidated its status as the leading equities listing venue in Europe, claiming so far 76 recorded admissions and 50 new companies welcomed, representing a total market capitalization of €17 billion.
"New equity listings on Euronext account for nearly one third of all new equity listings across Europe in 2025, and Euronext has attracted 42% of international listings in Europe," the group adds.
Among the year's standout IPOs, the pan-European stock exchange group highlights Magnum Ice Cream Company, which spun off from Unilever and boasts a market capitalization of €7.8 bn.
Euronext also emphasizes having confirmed its global leadership as the principal venue for debt listings, with more than 55,000 bonds listed in total. In 2025, its markets welcomed over 14,500 new bonds, raising more than €3,600 bn in new capital.
Euronext N.V. is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal.
As of December 2024, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with around EUR 6 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 25% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.
