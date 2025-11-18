Euronext has announced the successful launch of a senior unsecured fixed-rate RegS bond issue totaling EUR600 million with a 3-year maturity and an annual coupon of 2.625%.

The bonds have been rated 'A-' by S&P. Since February 3, 2025, Euronext N.V. has held an 'A-, stable outlook' rating from S&P.

The order book reached over EUR3 billion, with the issue being oversubscribed more than five times.

The proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes in line with Euronext's strategy, including the refinancing of existing debt.

"The success of this transaction reflects Euronext's strong credit profile and demonstrates the high level of investor confidence in Euronext's strategy," stated company management.