Euronext has announced its own upcoming inclusion in the CAC 40 index, following the quarterly review of the CAC family of indices carried out by its scientific committee, reflecting its development since its IPO in June 2014.



Indeed, during its time as a listed company, its revenue has more than tripled, its EBITDA has more than quadrupled, and its market capitalization has grown from €1.4bn to €14.5bn.



Since our IPO, we have accelerated our growth through strategic acquisitions, geographic expansion, and diversification, it adds.



Euronext joined the SBF 120 in December 2014, then the CAC Next 20 in June 2021, following the acquisition of Borsa Italiana. It will enter the CAC 40 after trading on Friday, September 19, and will be effective from Monday, September 22.