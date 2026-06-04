Euronext shares climbed nearly 4% to around 140.5 EUR this Thursday, supported by positive remarks from UBS. The Swiss bank reaffirmed its 'buy' rating on the stock with a price target maintained at 175 EUR, representing a 29% upside potential compared to the last closing price.

Questioning whether the market is underestimating Euronext's earnings potential, the bank suggests that a recovery in volumes and the expansion of its CSD (Central Securities Depository) business could lead to significant upward revisions in forecasts and a rerating of the pan-European exchange group.