Euronext N.V. is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext N.V. runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. In November 2025, Euronext N.V. acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), reinforcing its pan-European footprint and further extending its fully integrated market infrastructure with the addition of an exchange, a CSD and a clearing house. As of February 2026, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with EUR 7 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext N.V. handles 29% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.