Euronext Welcomes "Ambitious" Proposals from Noyer-Kukies Report

Euronext on Monday evening welcomed the "ambitious" proposals put forward in the Franco-German Noyer-Kukies report, particularly its stated intent to strengthen the competitiveness of European financial markets.

Published on 01/20/2026 at 05:29 am EST

In a statement, the stock exchange operator said it shares the goal of expanding and deepening equity market liquidity and improving access for European SMEs to listed markets, while also advocating for an acceleration in the consolidation of European exchanges.



In their report entitled "Five," presented yesterday, Christian Noyer, former Governor of the Banque de France, and Jörg Kukies, former German Finance Minister, recommend improving listing conditions within the European Union, for example by easing certain regulatory constraints for newly listed companies and reducing the fragmentation of listing venues.



"This measure would make European markets more attractive for growth companies," they argue.



Euronext, for its part, declares itself ready to play a key role, alongside its European partners, in building scalable capital market platforms, which it believes are essential to ensuring Europe's strategic autonomy.



Starting from the concerning observation of Europe's lag in corporate financing, the Noyer-Kukies report makes concrete recommendations beyond its proposal to make European markets more attractive for businesses.



These include (1) developing retirement savings to direct savings towards the productive economy, (2) mobilizing institutional investors, notably insurers, to multiply investment capacity, (3) strengthening the European Tech Champions Initiative (ETCI) in order to create a pan-European initiative capable of leveraging support for European scale-ups, and (4) reducing the fragmentation of the internal market through legal simplification better suited to young innovative companies.