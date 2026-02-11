Here is our commentary for January on the performance of the Europa One fund, managed on our exclusive advice by Cholet Dupont Asset Management.

The year 2026 has got off to a flying start, with our fund posting a YTD performance of 3.82% through January 31, 2026, versus 3.22% for our benchmark, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, i.e. an outperformance of 0.60%.

The fund ranks among the best UCITS funds in its Europe Equity Flex Cap category, with 5 Morningstar stars and 5 Quantalys stars, and sits in the top decile for performance over 6 months, 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, 5 years, 8 years and 10 years. This ranking is consistent with the fund's annualized performance of 17.22% over the past three years, with volatility of 13.84%, a Sharpe ratio of 1.02 and a Sortino ratio of 1.47.

In January the main contributors to performance were Dassault Aviation, Nordex and GTT. The worst perfomance came from Sage Group, Swissquote and Renault. The three largest positions were ABB, GTT and Kitron.

In January, markets rose mainly in Europe, while the US advanced more modestly and the CAC 40 slipped slightly. Artificial intelligence dominated the news, prompting sharp reactions, particularly in software, where investors fear it could upend certain business models.

The month had two phases: an early period that favored Europe amid a calmer geopolitical backdrop, followed by a rise in volatility linked to mixed earnings and announcements from Anthropic, which triggered notable selling in tech and related services.

In the euro zone, there was another slight expansion in activity and inflation is slowing, reinforcing the case for a status quo from the ECB. In the US, industry is showing signs of recovery, inflation remains contained, and the Fed held rates steady, against a backdrop buoyed by the upcoming appointment of Kevin Warsh.

Our fund still holds 45 relatively equal-weight positions. We bought DWS Group and BBVA and sold Banco de Sabadell and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum. We are overweight in technology, financial services and industrial stocks. We are heavily weighted towards Germany and the UK.