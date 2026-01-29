The main European indices are trading in positive territory, with the exception of the Dax (-1.16%), weighed down by SAP. Investors remain focused on a slew of corporate earnings releases. By noon, the CAC 40 is up 0.61% at 8,116 points, while the EuroStoxx 50 climbs 0.28% to 5,950 points. Markets are digesting a series of company results amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and last night's decision by the Fed.

As expected, the U.S. central bank left its key interest rates unchanged last night, maintaining a wait-and-see stance in line with market expectations. "Despite dissenting votes in favor of a 25 basis point cut, the central bank remains cautious, supported by the resilience of the American economy," summarizes Christophe Boucher, Chief Investment Officer at ABN Amro Investment Solutions.



A flood of earnings reports is capturing investors' attention. In Europe, SAP (-15.72%) is at the bottom of the Dax. The business software publisher is being heavily penalized in Frankfurt after a quarterly report that, "as usual, has its ups and downs," according to Jefferies, with the outlook appearing mixed in the eyes of investors.



In Paris, Rémy Cointreau jumps more than 5% after announcing on Thursday a return to organic growth in the third quarter of its staggered fiscal year.



STMicroelectronics (+2.34%) is trending higher on the back of quarterly results that beat expectations.

Conversely, the session is more challenging for Eurofins Scientific (-3.68%), which is the worst performer on the Paris benchmark index after releasing its preliminary results for the fiscal year ended December 31.



Meanwhile, Sanofi (-0.36%) reported improved profitability in the fourth quarter.



On the data front, the index measuring consumer confidence in the eurozone came in at -12.4 in January, in line with forecasts and after -13.1 in December.



Several data points are to be watched this afternoon across the Atlantic, including weekly jobless claims, factory orders, the trade balance, and wholesale inventories.



On the currency market, the euro slips 0.26% and is trading at 1.1946 USD.