Europe broadly cautious with Wall Street closed

After 1h30 of trading, European markets are broadly more cautious than the day before. The CAC 40 is flat at 8,474.65, the FTSE 100 in London is similarly steady, down just 0.03%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt is up 0.54%.

The trend is still benefiting from the disappointing data in the monthly US jobs report published yesterday, which pushes back the prospect of a US Federal Reserve rate hike in the coming months. For the record, according to data from the US Department of Labor, in May the US economy created just 57,000 jobs, while analysts had expected double that. To make matters worse, the figures for the previous two months were revised downward.



Last night, US indexes ended mixed, and they will not reopen until Monday. With US Independence Day falling on a Saturday, the holiday is observed on Friday.



European investors will therefore have to do without their US counterparts, which could affect trading volumes and, to a lesser extent, volatility.



On the negotiations front between Tehran and Washington, there is nothing new: progress between the two sides has been made in recent days according to several sources. The weekend will be marked by the funeral of Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei.



In commodities, crude prices are near balance. In New York, WTI is down 0.04% at $68.32, and in London, North Sea Brent is flat at $71.50.



In currencies, the euro is higher against the greenback (+0.30%) and is trading at $1.1455.



On the data front...



With US markets closed, the macroeconomic calendar is strictly European this Friday.



Investors have already taken in several indicators. In France, May industrial production slipped just 0.1%, compared with fears of a 0.4% drop.



Still in France, in June, activity in the services sector disappointed. The S&P Global PMI that tracks it rose from 44.3 to 46.8 points, versus analysts' hopes for a larger increase to 47.4. This is nevertheless the first improvement in this indicator since February. At the same time, the Composite PMI, which combines activity in manufacturing and services, came in at 47.2, up from 44.9 in May, but again it was expected higher at 47.6. It nonetheless rebounded from the 28-month low recorded in May (44.9).



In the eurozone, services activity did better than expected in June, according to S&P Global data. The indicator improved from 47.7 to 49.4 points, while it had been expected to rise only to 48.9. At 49.4, it is at a 3-month high, though still in contraction territory (below the 50-point threshold). For its part, the Composite PMI, which combines activity in manufacturing and services, reached 50 points, reflecting stable activity in the private sector, after 48.5 in May and expectations of 49.5. This too is a level not seen in 3 months.



In company news



In Paris, Pluxee jumps 6.10%: the employee benefits group (meal vouchers...) confirmed its full-year targets despite a weaker third quarter.



Legrand stands out with a gain of 1.95%. RBC maintained its 'sector perform' rating on the stock, but raised its price target from €140 to €150.



Catana drops 5.62% after announcing that the fire at the Canet-en-Roussillon site destroyed two buildings.



Renk is up 1.03% after announcing that its wholly owned subsidiary, RENK GmbH, has signed a binding agreement to acquire David Brown Defence from DB Defence Holdco SARL.