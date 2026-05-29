Europe buoyed by hopes of easing tensions between Washington and Tehran

European markets are expected to open slightly higher on Friday as investors continue to digest the latest macroeconomic data while monitoring geopolitical developments in the Middle East. According to futures contracts, the CAC 40 is set to gain 0.18% at the open, while the German DAX is expected to rise by 0.23% and the Euro Stoxx 50 by 0.13%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/29/2026 at 02:33 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Major European bourses are poised for a positive start to the final trading session of May, following in the footsteps of Wall Street where the three main indices hit new record closing highs for the second consecutive session yesterday.



Market sentiment was notably bolstered by press reports of a tentative agreement between the United States and Iran to extend a 60-day truce. The draft agreement, which also includes the lifting of shipping restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, still requires approval from U.S. President Donald Trump. However, the latter continues to fuel uncertainty regarding the outcome of the talks with Tehran, issuing conflicting statements about the ongoing negotiations and a potential resumption of strikes. Elsewhere on the geopolitical front, the Ministry of Defense of Romania, a NATO member, stated on Friday that a Russian drone hit a residential building on its territory, causing two minor injuries in the city of Galati, near the Ukrainian border.



Investors are also awaiting inflation figures from France and Germany. Although economists anticipate a moderate rise in prices, these statistics could reinforce expectations of further monetary tightening by the ECB at its next meeting.



In the United States, data released yesterday provided a mixed picture of the economy. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose by 0.4% in April, compared to an expected 0.5% increase. On an annual basis, PCE inflation came in at 3.8%, in line with forecasts, up from 3.5% in March. Meanwhile, first-quarter Gross Domestic Product growth was revised downwards.



In the oil market, prices continue to retreat. Brent crude is down 0.54% at 91.83 USD per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is shedding 0.67% to 87.83 USD.



For the week as a whole, Brent is on track to record a decline of nearly 10%, its sharpest weekly correction since early April.



Stocks in focus



In corporate news, Derichebourg has raised its annual recurring EBITDA target following a first half that exceeded expectations.



Worldline announced it has finalized the sale of its payment activities in New Zealand to Australia's Cuscal Limited, based on an enterprise value of approximately 17 million euros. The French group will, however, continue to provide technological and software services to the acquirer during a transition period to ensure operational continuity.



Eurazeo indicated it has acquired a majority stake in T1A Group, a European specialist in the circular economy applied to IT equipment, without disclosing the financial terms of the deal.



Furthermore, Verallia confirmed the issuance of 6,098,222 new shares as part of the stock dividend option. These shares will represent 5.05% of the share capital. The group will simultaneously pay 10.55 million euros in cash dividends to shareholders who did not opt for the scrip dividend.



On the foreign exchange market, the euro is down 0.05% at 1.1647 dollars.