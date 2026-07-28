Europe Cautiously Optimistic

Already firmly bid the day before, Europe's major markets are modestly extending their upward move this morning, supported mainly by the easing of tensions in the Middle East conflict, as well as corporate earnings that have been broadly well received (Mercedes-Benz, Unilever, Safran, Orange...), despite a few disappointments (Michelin, Air Liquide...).

In Paris, the CAC 40 is up 0.17%, at 8,421 points, in Frankfurt, the DAX 40 gains 0.36% and in London, the FTSE 100 adds 0.06%.



Oil prices are lower, a development that tends to support markets that fear an inflation spike tied to energy prices, which would force central banks to tighten monetary policy at the expense of growth.



In New York, WTI drops 1.90%, to $80.44, and in London, North Sea Brent slips 1.11%, to $87.37.



The pullback in crude is linked to the easing between Tehran and Washington, which have not carried out strikes or drone launches for several days. This truce should allow diplomacy and negotiations to return to the forefront. Late yesterday afternoon, US outlet Axios reported that Donald Trump had decided to pause strikes to give negotiations a chance.



A light macroeconomic calendar



Investors took note of a stronger-than-expected improvement in French consumer confidence in July. The index measuring it rose to 86 points from 84, versus a forecast of 85 points.



This afternoon in the United States, focus will turn to the Conference Board's July consumer confidence index, expected to rise from the 91.2 points reached in June.



In currency markets, the euro is nearly flat against the greenback (-0.02%) and trades at $1.1372.



In corporate news



Unilever rises 6.40% after slightly raising its full-year growth forecast. In the first quarter, the consumer goods giant beat expectations thanks to a sharp increase in volumes.



Also higher, Sika gains 6.02% in Zurich. The construction chemicals specialist also raised some of its annual financial targets after a strong first half.



Mercedes-Benz Group is not far behind, up 3.86%, despite lowering certain full-year targets.



In France, Orange returned to profit in the first half and raised its full-year forecasts, the stock jumps 2.13%.



Also among the top performers, Safran adds 2.79%. The group also raised its targets after a first half that came in above forecasts.



By contrast, Air Liquide is under pressure (-2.48%) after results that were slightly below expectations and the presentation of its 2027 targets.



In a difficult environment, Michelin confirmed its guidance, but the stock gives up 2.12%.



Finally, LVMH slips 1.18%. France's largest market capitalization posted a mixed first half.