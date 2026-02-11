Europe Focused on Corporate Results Ahead of U.S. Jobs Data

European stock markets are moving in mixed directions, with investors reacting case by case to a flurry of corporate earnings before shifting their attention in the early afternoon to the monthly U.S. employment report.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 02/11/2026 at 04:31 am EST

In Paris, the CAC 40 slips 0.43% to 8,291.75 points, weighed down by the plunge of Dassault Systèmes and profit-taking on Kering. In Frankfurt, the DAX 40 is also in negative territory, losing 0.29% to 24,915.86 points, hit by declines in Zalando and Commerzbank, only partially offset by the surge in Siemens Energy.



Conversely, London's FTSE 100 climbs 0.25% to 10,379.47 points, buoyed by commodity-linked stocks such as BP, Rio Tinto, and Antofagasta.



Corporates Take Center Stage...



Corporate earnings are logically dominating the scene. Dassault Systèmes tumbles 18.16% after presenting disappointing annual results and rather cautious targets for 2026.



Also in the red within the CAC 40, Kering falls 2.69%, the victim of logical profit-taking a day after soaring 10.90% in a session where the luxury group unveiled results and outlooks that were less dire than feared.



In Germany, Zalando stumbles 2.79%, while Swedish company New Bubbleroom, whose shares plunge 13.70%, announced a 4.9% drop in fourth-quarter revenue, attributing the decline to reduced sales through Zalando's marketplace.

Meanwhile, Commerzbank sheds 4.95% despite solid results and the announcement of a 2026 net profit target above the previously stated 3.2 billion euros. Finally, Siemens Energy gains 5.18% after reporting a profit of 746 million euros for the first quarter of its 2026 fiscal year, up 196.3%.



Macro-Economics Up Next



While the first part of the European session is marked by corporate releases, the second will be all about macroeconomics. Investors are eagerly awaiting the monthly U.S. jobs report, due at 2:30 p.m. Its release was delayed due to the mini-shutdown that affected the United States. Analysts are expecting 70,000 new jobs in January, compared to 50,000 in December, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 4.4%. Wage growth will also be closely watched.



In the U.S., a handful of companies will also be reporting earnings, including Cisco, McDonald's, and T-Mobile US.



On the currency markets, the euro is strengthening against the greenback (+0.22%), trading at 1.1918 dollars, returning to its late-January levels.



In commodities, oil prices are also on the rise. In London, North Sea Brent is up 0.84% at 69.58 dollars. A similar trend is seen in metals: gold climbs 0.19% to 5,051 dollars an ounce, while silver advances 2.70% to 83.60 dollars.