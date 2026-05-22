Europe gains ground as CAC 40 breaks above 8,100 level

European equity markets closed the final session of the week in positive territory, buoyed by signs of easing tensions between the United States and Iran. Anwar Gargash, senior advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates, estimated on Friday that there is a '50-50' chance for both sides to reach an agreement aimed at unblocking the Strait of Hormuz. The CAC 40 rebounded by 0.37%, crossing the 8,100 threshold to finish at 8,115.75. Over the course of the week, the Parisian benchmark index extended its gains to 2.05%, marking its first weekly advance since mid-April. The Eurostoxx 50 climbed 1.11% to 6,026.67 points, while the Dax outperformed with a 1.31% gain.

Richard Sengmany Published on 05/22/2026 at 11:53 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On Wall Street, U.S. indices followed a similar trend, with the Dow Jones gaining 0.85% around 5:45 p.m. CET.



Maritime traffic tracking sites recorded 35 vessel transits through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours. These figures could bolster the view that Iran has eased traffic restrictions, subject to 'authorizations obtained and in coordination' with Tehran.



Regarding the Middle East conflict, now in its 84th day, the Financial Times reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio mentioned 'good signs' concerning the conclusion of a deal between Washington and Tehran.



A Qatari negotiating team arrived in the Iranian capital this Friday to broker an agreement in coordination with the United States aimed at ending the war with Iran, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.



Furthermore, Rubio yesterday criticized NATO countries that 'refuse to do anything' to support the United States in this conflict. He expressed hope that the expected visit of the Pakistani army chief to Iran would advance diplomatic efforts toward a favorable resolution of this U.S.-Iranian war.



Uranium, a point of friction between the USA and Iran



For the time being, a lasting peace agreement remains distant. Both countries are maintaining their respective positions, particularly regarding Tehran's uranium stockpiles and control of the Strait of Hormuz.



The European Union cleared the way this Friday for sanctions against individuals or entities in Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz. Potential sanctions include EU travel or transit bans and asset freezes.



Uranium remains a major sticking point between the Americans and Iranians. Donald Trump stated that the United States would eventually recover Iran's stockpiles of highly enriched material. Washington fears these are intended for nuclear weapons development, a claim Tehran denies, citing civilian use.



Meanwhile, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly ordered that uranium exports be halted, two high-ranking Iranian sources told Reuters before Trump made his remarks.



The White House incumbent also sharply criticized Tehran over its intention to impose transit fees for the use of the Strait of Hormuz off its coast, through which one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas transited before the start of the war in Iran.



Despite this heavy geopolitical backdrop, oil prices continued to retreat. Around 5:45 p.m., Brent fell 1.15% to 103.71 dollars. WTI, the U.S. benchmark, shed 0.86% to 97.17 USD.



The oil market could enter a 'red zone' with a supply shortage in 'July or August' in the absence of a lasting resolution to the Middle East conflict, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), warned yesterday.



'The energy supply shock will have an increasing impact: the larger its scale and the longer it lasts. However, it is persisting, and its magnitude could increase non-linearly if oil flows do not begin to normalize in the coming weeks,' noted Xavier Chapard, Deputy Head of Research at LBP AM.



In corporate news, Compagnie des Alpes (+4.17%) stood out in Paris. The group yesterday evening reported improved results for the first half of its 2025/26 fiscal year, supported by strong momentum in ski areas and improved operating margins. Net income (group share) reached 145 million euros, up 7.7% year-on-year. Consolidated revenue rose 3.9% to 883 million euros. The leisure specialist also confirmed its target for EBITDA growth of nearly 10% for the full year.



Stellantis appreciated by 3.19%. The group unveiled the financial component of its strategic plan, forecasting that revenue will rise from 125 to 190 billion euros between 2025 and 2030. By 2030, the adjusted operating margin is expected to reach 7%, with 'significant short-term improvements.'



In Europe, Richemont (-0.57%) retreated despite the Swiss luxury giant delivering solid annual results for the 2025/2026 fiscal year. For the 12 months ending in March, the world's number two in the sector saw its revenue grow by 5% to 22.4 billion euros at actual exchange rates, beating analyst expectations of 22.3 billion. Operating profit rose 1% in actual terms but surged 23% at constant exchange rates. The margin came in at 20%, though this was below the 20.4% anticipated by analysts.



Additionally, Puig (-13.38%) was the other luxury stock to pull back this Friday. The Spanish high-end beauty, personal care, and fragrance retailer slumped after ending talks yesterday evening with U.S. cosmetics giant Estée Lauder regarding a possible tie-up. The two groups had been in discussions since March over a merger that would have created one of the world's largest premium beauty groups. In their respective statements, both companies adopted a similar tone, expressing confidence in their ability to move forward independently. Estée Lauder stated it remains focused on its 'Beauty Reimagined' transformation plan, while Puig emphasized the strength of its strategy, growth, and balance sheet.



The Spanish group primarily sought to reassure investors regarding its continued trajectory. CEO José Manuel Albesa noted that the group has met its targets since its IPO, with margin improvements and a strengthened balance sheet.



This week, Nvidia was the standout stock in the United States. The semiconductor giant unveiled its first-quarter revenue for the 2026-2027 fiscal year on Wednesday evening. It also delivered a clear message: it no longer intends to rely solely on hyperscalers and is now pursuing a broader diversification of its end markets. As usual, the American multinational reported results significantly above expectations for the quarter, posting revenue of 81.6 billion USD, ahead of the 78.8 billion consensus.



On the macroeconomic front, the French business climate composite indicator, calculated by INSEE from surveys of business leaders in major market sectors, remained stable at 94 in May, below its long-term average of 100. By sector, the business climate deteriorated sharply in retail and slightly in services. It improved somewhat in construction and wholesale trade, and more markedly in manufacturing.



In Germany, the Ifo Business Climate Index improved in May, rising from 84.4 to 84.9 points, while analysts had expected a decline to 84.2 points.



Also in Germany, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.3% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, according to price, seasonal, and calendar-adjusted data released by Destatis. This second reading confirmed the preliminary estimate from April 30. 'Following the slight increase recorded toward the end of 2025, the German economy also started 2026 in positive territory,' said Ruth Brand, President of the Federal Statistical Office, highlighting in particular a strong contribution from exports.