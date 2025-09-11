European stockmarkets are performing fairly well today (stable in Frankfurt, but up 0.3% in Madrid, up 0.4% in London, and up 0.5% in both Paris and Milan) ahead of the ECB's verdict following its Governing Council meeting.



Given the controlled inflation in the eurozone and growth improving slightly, almost all observers expect the ECB, whose statement will be released at 2:15 p.m., to leave its monetary policy unchanged.



The latest economic data does not justify a further rate cut, and the trade agreement concluded with the US in July has reduced uncertainty, said François Rimeu, senior strategist at Crédit Mutuel AM.



The key questions for investors will be what the ECB signals about the future path of rates and how its policy might interact with political developments in France, Luke Bartholomew of Aberdeen said.



According to the economist, with the ECB's key interest rates having fallen to 'neutral' levels, policymakers want to take the time to assess economic developments before deciding on the next move.



Believing the cycle of reductions to be over, he expects the next move to be an increase rather than a decrease, but "probably much later, once Europe's fiscal easing begins to take effect."



In addition to the ECB meeting, investors will be looking at this afternoon's US CPI for August, ahead of next week's Fed monetary policy meeting.



In stockmarket news, Siemens Healthineers (stable in Frankfurt) has reportedly entered into negotiations with private equity funds for a possible sale of its diagnostics division, valued at over €6bn, Bloomberg says.



Meanwhile, in Paris, Technip Energies stands out, up over 5% after reaching a definitive agreement to acquire the Advanced Materials & Catalysts business from Ecovyst, a transaction that will enable it to expand its technology portfolio.