Europe heads for a "cooling pause" as sector rotation stays in focus

Europe's main stock markets are expected to take a breather on Friday, with the sector rotation trend set to continue as mounting uncertainty hangs over the durability of the rally in US technology stocks, especially those tied to AI. The session, which should again be marked by intense heat across the Old Continent, looks quiet for equities, currencies and bond yields, with no major macroeconomic data on the calendar. Futures currently point to declines of between 0.5% and 0.7% for the Euro STOXX 50, Paris's CAC 40, Frankfurt's DAX and London's FTSE in early trading.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/26/2026 at 02:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Europe's major markets ended higher on Thursday, still benefiting from the rotation that for a little more than a week has favored sectors that had been neglected in recent months, led by consumer stocks.



Sector rotation is expected to continue



Cyclical names such as Danone, AB InBev, Pernod Ricard, BMW and Carrefour are on track to rank among the week's biggest gainers in Europe, even as a few defensive names such as Safran and Sanofi have also found favor with the market.



With the easing of the crisis in the Middle East and the subsequent pullback in oil prices, many managers appear to be betting on a rebound in household consumption, an item that had sparked acute concern since the start of the war against Iran.



After last week's formal adoption of a more restrictive Fed stance under its new chairman, Kevin Warsh, a rotation has taken hold, chiefly at the expense of the technology segment, mainly in the United States, seen as the big loser from a shift in the direction of US central bank policy.



For most analysts, tech stocks would indeed be the first to suffer from any tightening in rates, given their high valuation levels compared with bond yields that have become more attractive again.



Tech shunned, on Wall Street and in Asia



In this context, the Nasdaq Composite is currently headed for weekly losses of around 4.4%, as investors move away from technology stocks in favor of other sectors that could benefit from the resilience of US growth, such as industrials and commodities.



In Asia, selling in tech stocks and profit-taking in other parts of the market that have surged recently weighed heavily on prices. Tokyo's Nikkei index was down more than 4.2% late in Friday's session.



In Seoul, a circuit breaker was triggered again on the Kospi, which fell 6.2% as profit-taking hit the chip sector.



Limited moves in FX and rates



Conditions are also calmer in FX, where the euro is edging up against the dollar to 1.1375 after hitting annual lows the day before.



There is not much more movement in government bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury barely changing, hovering around 4.3920%.



Oil prices are falling, largely unfazed by reports of an attack in the Gulf of Oman. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) security agency reports that a cargo ship that transited the Strait of Hormuz was struck by an unidentified projectile, with no injuries.



North Sea Brent (-1.4%) is trading around $74.2 a barrel, while US light crude (WTI) is down 1.5% at about $70.8.



A lull under close watch



While the easing of tensions in the Middle East now appears largely priced in by equity markets, effectively limiting their upside, these developments show that geopolitical risk has not fully disappeared.



"During the 60-day negotiating period agreed between the United States and Iran, the slightest incident, even a minor one, could reignite escalation," CMC Markets teams warn.



"The current situation still resembles a kind of powder keg, with markets likely to be extremely sensitive to any negative news," the asset manager adds.