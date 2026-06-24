Europe Heads for a Modest Pullback, but Wall Street Is Starting to Get Spooked

Europe's major stock markets are expected to extend their pullback on Wednesday morning, once again dragged lower by the slide in marquee US technology names, whose troubles are mounting and are no longer just about chips or AI. About 45 minutes before the open, the CAC 40 futures contract is down a bit more than 0.1%, as are those on the DAX and the Euro STOXX 50, pointing to a start to the day in the red.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/24/2026 at 02:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The session is set to open in negative territory in the wake of Wall Street's slump, which on Tuesday buckled mainly under the weight of the tech sector, whose benchmark index, the Nasdaq 100, shed nearly 3.3%.



Still on the front line, the SOXX semiconductor index plunged 7.9%, even though it had closed at an all-time high the day before.



No tech heavyweight was spared by this broad loss of confidence in the sector, the market's biggest star for the past two years, including a drop of more than 4% in giant Nvidia, so far the true engine of the ongoing stock-market rally.



That setback is leading some analysts to talk about a prelude to an inevitable correction, especially given emerging doubts about the sustainability of the massive investments being poured into AI.



A real correction in the pipeline?



"It's fair to say the global economic environment has become more complex under the combined effect of three major factors: the return of geopolitical risks, the rise in US Treasury yields, and growing uncertainty around the trajectory of inflation and Federal Reserve monetary policy," notes Rania Gule, a markets analyst at XS.com.



"I think the move in the 10-year US Treasury yield toward the 4.50% threshold is a strong signal that would be risky to ignore," she adds.



"As bond yields rise, they offer increasingly attractive alternatives to risky assets, which often triggers a reallocation of capital flows away from equities, hitting particularly hard the companies with elevated valuations," the analyst explains.



In fact, markets no longer seem to view inflation as merely transitory. On the contrary, investors now appear eager to rethink their asset-allocation strategy in the face of the growing likelihood that a more restrictive monetary stance could persist for longer.



Against that backdrop, it is far from certain that the current consolidation is just a brief lull.



Rate expectations hinge on the PCE numbers



In that respect, tomorrow's release of the PCE price index in the United States, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is set to take on particular importance given the more hawkish tone adopted last week by the US central bank after its policy meeting.



If the data show persistent inflationary pressures, or even an acceleration in prices, markets may be forced to reprice their rate expectations yet again, a scenario that could push bond yields even higher and intensify the pressure bearing down on technology stocks.



In the meantime, Germany's Ifo business climate index, due later this morning, will indicate whether the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran is already filtering into corporate expectations, with the near-term outlook promising less uncertainty and lower oil prices, even if the fallout from the Middle East conflict will not vanish overnight.



A moment of truth with Micron



But it is unquestionably Micron Technology, which will report quarterly results tonight after the New York Stock Exchange close, that remains most closely watched.



While analysts are looking for another quarter of explosive growth, driven by strong demand from AI-focused data centers, the market is above all focused on the US group's outlook.



Many observers note that the stock's recent surge, up 268% since the start of the year, already prices in an ultra-favorable cycle for memory chips, leaving the manufacturer with little room for error.



The euro still on the mat, oil at three-month lows



In currency markets, the euro is extending its decline against the dollar on the eve of the PCE inflation release.



"The key point will be whether the month-on-month core inflation rate comes in above 0.2%: if it does, the US dollar will have room to strengthen further," UBP's teams note.



At 1.1375, its lowest level in more than a year, the European currency is down 0.1% against the greenback, bringing its losses over five days to more than 4.5%.



On the oil side, Brent futures are still trading sharply lower. A barrel of North Sea crude is currently down 1% at $72.5, back to three-month lows, as investors continue to bet on a near-term normalization of shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, with the latest data already showing an increase in the number of vessels in transit.