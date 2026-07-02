Europe in the green ahead of the US jobs report

European markets are trading in positive territory on Thursday morning, with the exception of Amsterdam (-0.51%), though investors are keeping a cautious stance ahead of the release of the official US employment report, the session's key macroeconomic event. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the CAC 40 is up 0.60% at 8,387 points and the Euro Stoxx 50 is edging up 0.07% to 6,286 points.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 07/02/2026 at 04:40 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

On the geopolitical front, Donald Trump sounded optimistic following indirect talks held in Doha between US and Iranian representatives.



Referring to "very good" meetings, the White House occupant said negotiations on Iran's nuclear program were moving in a favorable direction. "Iran's denuclearization is going well. They had very good meetings," he said before departing for North Dakota.



On the data front, traders will be watching the monthly US jobs figures with keen interest, as the New York Stock Exchange will be closed tomorrow for the US national holiday.



Stocks on the move



On the stock front, Carrefour is leading the CAC 40 after UBS upgraded the name to buy and raised its price target from €13.20 to €19.



Sodexo (+8.19%) is shining at the top of the SBF 120 after raising its organic growth target for fiscal 2026. The French contract catering specialist is pointing to a third-quarter performance that beat expectations.



Abivax (+3.57%) is also higher after raising nearly €874m net through the issuance of 7.36m ADS in an offering carried out in the United States.



Elsewhere in Europe, Bayer (+4.90%) said on Wednesday it would consolidate its US glyphosate-related activities within its Ruveon unit. The announcement comes a day after a filing with US authorities seeking to impose tariffs on Chinese imports of glyphosate, the active ingredient in its Roundup herbicide.



In the foreign-exchange market, the euro is down 0.35% at $1.1419.