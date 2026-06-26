Europe in the red, weighed down by a tech slowdown and Apple

More than 90 minutes after the open on Friday, European stock markets are slipping as doubts build around the technology sector. Investors are also keeping a close eye on ongoing talks between the United States and Iran, which are expected to produce a peace agreement. After two straight sessions in the green, the CAC 40 is down 0.38% at 8,399.31 points. The Euro Stoxx 50 is off 0.55% at 6,233 points. London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam are lower by 0.41%, 0.81% and 0.63%, respectively.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/26/2026 at 04:44 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This pullback in European markets is mainly being driven by broad caution after Apple’s sharp drop (-6%) and Microsoft’s price increases tied to surging chip costs. As a result, investors are questioning the future profitability of massive investments in AI.



Specifically, the famous American company with the apple logo has raised prices on several of its products. According to comments reported by Bloomberg, echoing recent remarks by CEO Tim Cook in the Wall Street Journal, Apple is facing an unprecedented, extremely rapid surge in the cost of its components. While the U.S. company says it had long held back to protect consumers’ wallets, it acknowledges it has now reached a critical threshold that is forcing it to revise prices higher.



As for software and hardware giant Microsoft, it announced a $100 to $150 increase in the price of Xbox consoles, depending on the model, starting August 1.



On the geopolitical front, in Bahrain, as part of his tour of Gulf countries and speaking before his counterparts at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said yesterday: “Even if we want an agreement, we don’t want an agreement at any price.” He is seeking to reassure Gulf allies after Washington and Tehran began talks last week in Switzerland aimed at ending their conflict, following the signing on June 17 of a memorandum of understanding.



Separately, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, warned at a press conference in Japan that a ’highly advanced’ verification system is necessary in Iran after the recent conflict: “I think the objective of this agreement (recent between the United States and Iran) is to ensure that there is no development of nuclear weapons in Iran. The Iranian government has stated very clearly that this is not its intention.”



For its part, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) yesterday suspended the evacuation plan for the Strait of Hormuz, which was intended to extract some 11,000 sailors stranded in the Gulf. The decision followed an attack on a vessel that had used this strategic passage outside the “framework of the system.”



According to U.S. media citing an official, the attack, involving a projectile of unknown origin according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency, is attributed to Iran’s armed forces.



In this context, oil prices are moving lower again. WTI is down 2.15% at $69.97. Brent is off 2.19% at $73.20.



On this point, Sebastian Paris Horvitz, head of research at LBP AM, believes that “the oil price has continued to fall rapidly, with very gradual normalization of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. It is hard not to consider disruptions, but the most likely scenario is a return to a situation close to pre-war conditions in terms of maritime traffic. We expect the oil price could turn out weaker than we had anticipated. The price per barrel (Brent) could stabilize below $80 fairly quickly. We believe that by year-end it could stabilize at $75 as the oil market should return to the excess production situation that prevailed before the war.”



For the analyst, “this projection has two upside risks. First, of course, a new escalation of tensions in the region. Second, demand could prove more dynamic with an acceleration in activity and the need to replenish strategic stocks.”



Zalando plunges



In corporate news, regarding TotalEnergies, the Paris judicial court today rejected requests from the City of Paris and several associations. They had sought a ban on new oil and gas projects as well as a reduction in the energy multinational’s hydrocarbon production, a decision welcomed by TotalEnergies.



In addition, the French oil major is taking note of the court’s request to also include customer emissions (Scope 3) in its vigilance plan and to update it accordingly. The company aims to bring to market an energy mix with an increasingly lower carbon intensity year after year. Its goal is also to reduce the carbon intensity of the energy products it sells by 25% in 2030 compared with 2015, after reaching an 18% reduction by the end of 2025.



Zalando (-4.83%) is posting the biggest drop on the Dax on Friday. The stock is sliding after BaFin, Germany’s financial markets authority, said it is conducting an audit of the accounts of Europe’s No. 1 online apparel retailer. It suspects the group may have breached applicable accounting rules. The review, which covers the 2025 financial year, is intended to obtain information related to a transaction linked to the acquisition of About You, which may have been mistakenly omitted from the accompanying documents presented at the time of the annual publication, the regulator said in a brief statement.



Meanwhile, military transmission specialist Renk (+4.40%) has landed a firm fixed-price contract that could support its order book through 2030. Jefferies reported this morning that it is a $691m contract with the U.S. Army, via its subsidiary RENK America. The contract covers the supply of new, remanufactured and upgraded hydromechanical transmissions, as well as associated equipment.



Around 10:30 a.m., the euro is up 0.18% at $1.1395.