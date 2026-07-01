Europe is set to start the second half on a calm note

Europe's main stock markets are expected to kick off the second half of the year on a steady note Wednesday morning, after wrapping up a broadly positive first half that was fueled by solid corporate results, the surge in AI, and optimism tied to a potential resolution of the conflict in the Middle East. In Paris, the CAC 40 is expected to hover around flat after rising 3.1% in the first half. Germany's DAX is headed for a flat open. The Euro STOXX 50 is seen down 0.1% after banking gains of 9.3% over the first six months of the year, a performance that allowed it to post fresh record highs during Tuesday's session.

Sebastien Foll Published on 07/01/2026 at 02:29 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

If the first half ended on an upbeat note, risk-taking could be more restrained today as Kevin Warsh, the new chair of the US Federal Reserve, is scheduled to speak this afternoon in Sintra, Portugal, on the sidelines of the European Central Bank (ECB) symposium.



With the distinctly restrictive (hawkish) tone of the Fed's latest meeting already having its first effects by pulling down inflation expectations and supporting the dollar, his remarks will be watched closely to assess whether he intends to maintain that tough stance as the US economy continues to show notable strength.



Inflation is also back in focus, raising fears among many market participants that the Fed may have to raise rates more than expected, especially since AI could, in the short term, become a source of inflation through higher costs for components, infrastructure and, ultimately, technology equipment.



The second half should begin on a cautious note



Against this backdrop, investors will keep an eye on the day's heavy slate of economic indicators, one day ahead of the closely watched US June employment report, which will command markets' full attention tomorrow as traders head into the long Independence Day weekend in the United States.



Investors are awaiting the ADP report on June private-sector employment, as well as indicators on manufacturing activity on both sides of the Atlantic.



Uncertainty is also being fueled by the release at 11:00 of preliminary euro zone June inflation figures.



Given the recent decline in energy prices, the inflation rate is expected to ease to 3% year over year, from 3.2% in May, which would be a relief with regard to the direction of ECB policy.



On Wall Street, the major US equity markets rose in unison Tuesday, supported by a return of megacap technology and semiconductor stocks after a week of profit-taking.



The S&P 500 gained 0.8% by the close and about 15% over the second quarter, its best performance since 2020.



"To be sure, that performance is partly explained by the very low starting point at the end of the first quarter," Danske Bank analysts note.



"But even after adjusting for that factor, the size of the rebound remains remarkable. Markets have seen a clear repricing in a setting of resilient growth, solid earnings forecasts and undiminished confidence in the AI-driven investment cycle," they add.



Waiting for the next catalyst



The technology sector has recently been in a consolidation phase, with rotations out of the market's biggest names into stocks that had lagged, but some strategists argue that this dynamic is not necessarily a bad thing insofar as it helps broaden the ongoing rally.



The question now is whether stock markets still have enough fuel to notch fresh records in the second half.



In New York, futures currently point to a 0.3% decline for the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.



Germany's 10-year Bund yield is moving higher again, up 1.3 basis points to 2.916%, a rise that suggests flows remain tilted toward risk assets, even in Europe.



A similar move is playing out in the 10-year Treasury yield, which is up more than four basis points to 4.4180% ahead of the next data releases.



In the currency market, traders continue to reassess US monetary policy after Kevin Warsh's speech last week, which was widely seen as aggressive.



Against that backdrop, the euro is losing more ground against the dollar, trading around 1.1408, a low of more than one year.



Even as flows through the Strait of Hormuz continue to accelerate, oil prices are still hovering near their pre-war levels against Iran, even as they try to stage a modest rebound after their recent slide.



Brent is edging up 0.1% to above $73 a barrel, and US light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is also up 0.1% at $69.6.