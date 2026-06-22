Europe Lacks Clear Direction Ahead of PMI Data

European markets are trading without a clear direction this Monday, with investors still watching diplomatic developments in the Middle East. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the CAC 40 was down 0.32% at 8,394 points. The Euro Stoxx 50 added 0.07% while London slipped 0.08%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/22/2026 at 04:33 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Despite the intense tensions that continue around the Strait of Hormuz and fresh threats from Donald Trump to resume strikes against Iran, high-level talks between U.S. and Iranian officials ended Monday in Switzerland on a constructive note.

A day after a first round of negotiations, Tehran reported "encouraging progress". A "conflict management cell" aimed at helping restore calm in Lebanon has notably been set up.



In a joint statement, Qatar and Pakistan said the two sides had agreed on a roadmap to reach a final deal within 60 days. Switzerland, which has hosted the talks since Sunday, also announced the immediate opening of technical discussions.



U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance called the negotiations launched with Iran to end hostilities in the region "historic".



According to Iranian authorities, the talks focused mainly on the country's frozen assets and possible relief from oil sanctions. The nuclear program was not discussed, according to state television.



Diplomatic tensions remain high, however. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, an influential member of the Iranian negotiating team, urged Washington to "choose its words carefully" after the threats voiced by Donald Trump against Iran. The Iranian delegation then left the talks, calling the remarks "insulting", according to the IRNA news agency.



Stocks on the move



Carrefour rises 1.64% after Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of the stock with an "overweight" rating. The bank believes the market is not fully pricing in the potential of the retailer's new strategic plan.



Lisi is up nearly 5%, supported by an upgrade from Berenberg.



Pierre & Vacances (+4.85%), the biggest gainer on the SRD market, said its board has received a firm, fully financed offer from Mubadala Capital as part of the strategic review launched in June 2025.



Elsewhere in Europe, EasyJet advances 3.10% after rejecting a new takeover offer from the Castlelake fund.



The macroeconomic calendar is thin this Monday. Investors are now waiting for the PMI readings due Tuesday.



In the currency market, the euro gives up 0.14% to $1.1447.