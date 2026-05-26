Europe loses heart as Middle East tensions resurface

Following a robust rebound (+1.76% for the CAC 40, its sharpest gain since May 6), most major European indices surrendered ground today. The Parisian benchmark shed 1.03% to close at 8,173.11 points, while the DAX 40 retreated by 0.72%. Conversely, the London Stock Exchange, which was closed yesterday, stood out with a 0.31% gain. The uptick in the UK was primarily a catch-up play following yesterday's bank holiday.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 05/26/2026 at 11:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

While optimism regarding the Middle East conflict prevailed yesterday, investors scaled back their expectations today. Hopes for a swift peace agreement have been somewhat dampened.



On Monday, a relative lull was observed, notably with a higher volume of vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz compared to recent weeks, alongside reports of progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran.



However, these hopes were cooled by a limited resumption of hostilities. U.S. Central Command announced strikes on missile launch sites, while the Revolutionary Guard claimed to have downed an American drone. Tehran accused Washington of violating the ceasefire over the past 48 hours.



Unsurprisingly, crude oil prices are trending higher on the back of this news. In New York, WTI gained 3.82% to 94.26 dollars, while in London, North Sea Brent rose 4.11% to 100.29 dollars.



On the currency market, the euro lost some ground against the greenback (-0.13%), trading at 1.1620 dollars.



On the macroeconomic front, only one significant data point was released today: the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index. In May, the index settled at 93.1 points, compared to 93.8 in April (revised upwards from 92.8), whereas analysts had anticipated a steeper decline to 91.9 points.



Corporate News



Ferrari shares underperformed sharply (-8.37%), marking the steepest decline on both the FTSE MIB, Milan's benchmark index, and the Euro Stoxx 50. The 'Prancing Horse' brand unveiled the exterior design of the Luce, its first electric model, yesterday evening. In a research note, Oddo BHF revealed that initial reactions to the design have been 'generally (and strongly) negative'.



STMicroelectronics saw significant buying interest, finishing with a 3.14% gain and leading the CAC 40 index. Analysts at Oddo BHF reiterated their 'outperform' rating on the Franco-Italian semiconductor specialist, raising their price target from 58 to 70 euros. Since the start of the year, the stock has surged by nearly 170%.



In the UK, Kingfisher rose 1.42% as the British home improvement retailer gained momentum following a reassuring trading update. Total sales remained stable at 3.30 billion pounds, compared to 3.31 billion a year earlier. The group maintained its adjusted pre-tax net profit guidance for fiscal year 2027, expected between 565 and 625 million pounds.



Carmila benefited from a rating upgrade by Jefferies to gain 2.50%. The American investment bank moved from 'neutral' to 'buy' on the real estate company's stock, raising its price target from 18.5 to 20 euros.



Norsk Hydro (+4.33%), the Norwegian aluminum and energy producer, benefited from a positive adjustment by Citigroup. The bank raised its price target from 110 to 120 Norwegian kroner while maintaining its 'neutral' rating.



Conversely, Wacker Chemie was out of favor, losing more than 2%. The stock was weighed down by a downgrade from UBS from 'buy' to 'neutral', despite the price target being raised from 84 to 104 euros.