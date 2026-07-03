Yesterday, Frankfurt rose 2.02%, ahead of London (+1.77%) and Paris (+1.65%). European stock markets are more hesitant today: by mid-afternoon, London is flat, Paris is up 0.36%, at 8,506 points, while Frankfurt gains 0.71%. Note that Wall Street will remain closed today for Independence Day.

The CAC 40 is being held back mainly by a pullback in luxury, with L'Oreal (-1.78%), Kering (-1.88%) and Hermes (-1.49%) posting the index's steepest declines, far behind Veolia (+2.60%) and Legrand (+2%), the latter benefiting in particular from an RBC price-target hike that praises the electrical equipment maker's 'solid momentum' in the data center market.



Yesterday, investors were reassured, paradoxically, by disappointing US employment figures showing 57,000 jobs created, while economists had been looking for roughly twice that. The data argue for a Fed rate hold in July rather than a hike... much to traders' satisfaction.



Another supportive factor, oil prices are back to their pre-war-in-Iran levels, with Brent trading around $71.90 a barrel while its US counterpart, WTI, stands at $68.60.



This drop in crude is seen as 'very good news' by Alexandre Baradez, a market analyst at IG France. In his view, it should affect euro zone inflation readings in the coming months and lead the European Central Bank to forgo a second rate increase this year.



'It is also good news for European equity markets, which had suffered from the rapid rise in energy prices, as the European economy is still relatively dependent on energy imports, even if that dependence has eased somewhat in recent years,' he adds.



Stocks on the move



On the corporate front, Renk Group AG says its wholly owned subsidiary, RENK GmbH, has signed a binding agreement to acquire David Brown Defence from DB Defence Holdco SARL. Bloomberg puts the deal value at between $200m and $250m.



UBS maintains its buy rating on Holcim with a price target of 93 Swiss francs ahead of the release of its second-quarter 2026 results. That target implies 24% upside.



The European defense sector also remains in strong favor with investors, with sizable weekly swings: +11% for Indra Sistemas, +13% for Renk, +19% for Hensoldt, +11% for Thales, +7% for Safran, +14% for CSG and Saab, +20% for Chemring, +7% for Dassault Aviation, +12% for Leonardo, +16% for Rheinmetall and +9% for BAE Systems.



Reassuring indicators



This morning, several statistical releases reinforced the scenario of a gradual improvement in euro zone activity, even though a number of indicators remain in contraction territory.



Specifically, industrial production in France slipped 0.1% in May, a decline that was less pronounced than the -0.4% economists had expected, after a 0.3% increase in April, according to data published Friday by Insee.



By contrast, activity in services is more disappointing, with the S&P Global PMI rising from 44.3 to 46.8 points, versus analysts' hopes for a bigger increase to 47.4. Still, it marks the first uptick in the indicator since February.



In the euro zone, services activity did better than expected in June, according to S&P Global data.

The indicator improved from 47.7 to 49.4 points, while it had been expected to rise only to 48.9 points. At 49.4, it reaches its highest level in three months, even though it remains in contraction (below the 50-point threshold).



Finally, in Germany, the services PMI came in at 48.6 in June, versus 48.1 in May, while the consensus had targeted 46.8. Meanwhile, the composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services, stood at 49.5 points, after 48.8 in May and expectations of 48 points.

