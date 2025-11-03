European stockmarkets are starting November on a fairly positive note (+0.1% in London, +0.2% in Paris, +0.6% in Milan, +0.9% in Frankfurt), after a week that many observers considered crucial.



Equity markets came through with flying colors in a very eventful last week of October, with meetings of major central banks and a flood of earnings reports, particularly from GAFAM companies.



For many strategists, the path to growth is clear until the beginning of next year, with SG and UBS teams having already set a target of 7,300 points for the S&P 500 by early 2026 (compared to 6,840 points currently).



"If we put aside the day-to-day news and take a step back, the environment remains extremely favorable for risky assets," says Michael Brown of Pepperstone, notably pointing to the Fed's monetary easing.



Citing the continuing strength of the economy, robust corporate earnings and the imminent reopening of the window for share buybacks, the strategist sees an "explosive cocktail that continues to push markets higher."



The shutdown is expected to continue to prevent the release of certain US macroeconomic data in the coming days; notably the US employment report for the past month, initially scheduled for Friday.



However, traders will still be able to access a number of statistics, including the composite and ISM PMI indices for October, the ADP survey on US private employment and industrial production in France and Germany.



For now, it should be noted that the PMI index for the eurozone manufacturing industry, produced by S&P Global, stood at 50 in October (after 49.8 the previous month), signaling a stabilization of the sector's economic situation.



"Production rose for the eighth consecutive month, but without the momentum needed for a real recovery," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, who points to continued sluggish demand in Europe.



The week will also be marked by the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting, for which Bank of America anticipates the status quo on the key interest rate, with a six-to-three vote within the committee.



Less busy than last week in terms of corporate earnings, the week ahead should still see reports from Palantir, AMD, Pfizer, and McDonald's in the United States, with AstraZeneca, bp, Novo Nordisk and Rheinmetall in Europe.



Meanwhile, Ryanair shares fell nearly 3% in Dublin, despite the low-cost airline announcing a 20% increase in adjusted net profit for Q2 2026, with a strong recovery in fares.



The Vodafone stock fell nearly 2% in London after UBS downgraded the mobile phone operator's stock from "neutral" to "sell," despite raising its target price for it from 72 pence to 80 pence.