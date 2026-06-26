Europe Pulls Back, Caught Between Tech Jitters and Middle East Tensions

European markets are trading sharply lower at midday on Friday, weighed down by renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and mounting worries hanging over the technology sector. Shortly before noon, the CAC 40 was down 0.53% at 8,387 points, while the Euro Stoxx 50 slipped 0.69%. On Wall Street, futures are also pointing to a negative open, with the Nasdaq expected down 1.07%.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 06/26/2026 at 06:01 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Technology stocks are under particular pressure after price hike announcements from Apple and Microsoft. The Cupertino group raised prices on several products on Thursday, including iPads and MacBooks, while leaving, for now, iPhone prices unchanged.



The news was poorly received by investors, with the stock losing more than 6% on Wall Street. Microsoft followed suit, announcing a $100 to $150 increase in the price of its Xbox consoles starting August 1.



In their wake, European semiconductor stocks, which had been among the main beneficiaries of the investment wave tied to artificial intelligence, are retreating sharply. STMicroelectronics, the worst performer in the CAC 40, was down 2.52%, and Soitec fell 0.62%.



Among the steepest decliners in the Stoxx 600, Zalando (-5.13%) is being hit by the opening of an investigation by Germany's financial markets authority (BaFin). The watchdog suspects the online retailer failed to disclose certain information in its 2025 financial statements related to the acquisition of About You.



In Paris, Accor (-2.01%) is also among the stocks under pressure following a downgrade by Jefferies. The broker cut its rating to hold from buy, while lowering its price target to €52 from €55.



On the geopolitical front, tensions are flaring again in the Strait of Hormuz. According to The Wall Street Journal, citing two senior U.S. officials, Iran attacked a Singapore-flagged cargo ship on Thursday, testing the agreement reached last week between Washington and Tehran to end hostilities and ensure the reopening of this strategic shipping lane. The White House said it was aware of the reports and reviewing them. "President Donald Trump has been clear: Iran cannot impede the free flow of traffic through the Strait," it said.



On the data front, investors will be watching this afternoon's release of U.S. wholesale inventories at 2:30 p.m., ahead of the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index at 4 p.m.



In currency markets, the euro is up 0.44% at $1.1412.