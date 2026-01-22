Europe Rebounds: Trump-NATO Deal on Greenland Dispels Trade War Fears

European stock markets are rebounding this Thursday from the opening bell, following Donald Trump's reversal on tariffs targeting Europe. Yesterday, after talks in Davos, Switzerland, the American president confirmed he would not impose a 10% tariff on European goods, following a future framework agreement defined with NATO President Mark Rutte, without providing details. By 10:30 a.m., the CAC 40 was up 1.23% at 8,168.56 points, heading for a second consecutive session in positive territory. The Eurostoxx 50 advanced 1.34% to 5,961.56 points.

Richard Sengmany Published on 01/22/2026 at 04:34 am EST

Questioned by Fox News on the issue of Danish sovereignty over Greenland, Mark Rutte stated that this point had not been discussed with the American president. According to him, the current priority is the protection of the Arctic from the growing influence of China and Russia in this rapidly changing region.



"Substantively, however, the situation remains completely unclear: no precise details have been given about this so-called framework agreement, and Denmark has again ruled out any negotiations concerning the island's sovereignty," commented John Plassard, partner and head of investment strategy at Cité Gestion. In his view, "the core of the deal, as far as can be gleaned from the information leaking out, is based on the following idea: Denmark would agree to grant the United States functional sovereignty over very small, strictly limited areas of Greenlandic territory, exclusively for the establishment or expansion of American military bases."



Furthermore, French Economy Minister Roland Lescure welcomed Donald Trump's decision on RTL radio this morning: "It's a first good sign that's heading in the right direction. At the end of the day, that's what we were looking for. The magic word of the last 48 hours was 'de-escalation,' and here we are de-escalating." However, he tempered his remarks by reminding listeners of the unpredictability of the American administration.



Interparfums and Ipsos Surge, Ubisoft Plummets



On the trading floor, Interparfums posted the biggest gain on the SBF 120, jumping nearly 5% thanks to revenue exceeding expectations for the 2025 fiscal year. Organic growth is at 4.3%, reaching 918 million euros, compared to the anticipated 890 million euros.



Within the same index, Ipsos rose more than 4.5%. The market research specialist unveiled its new strategic plan this morning, "aimed at regaining a strong growth pace." Over the next five years, it will invest more than one billion euros in transformation operations, mostly through acquisitions and strategic investments. The plan will be financed primarily by free cash flow.



Orange (+3.17%) is recording one of the biggest gains on the CAC 40. The consortium it forms with Bouygues Telecom and Iliad, parent company of Free, confirmed talks with Altice for the potential acquisition of a large part of its telecommunications operations in France, which include telecom operator SFR.



Conversely, Ubisoft (-32%) is plunging heavily following yesterday's warning and the announcement of a sweeping overhaul of its organization, operating model, and portfolio. For 2025-26, the video game publisher is now targeting net bookings of around 1.5 billion euros, implying a decrease of about 330 million euros in gross margin compared to previous targets.



In Europe, things are going smoothly for Volkswagen (+5.55%), which leads the Dax. The German carmaker announced during its pre-closing call with analysts that its cash generation target will be exceeded in 2025.



On the statistics front, in the United States, weekly jobless claims data will be published at 2 p.m., followed at 4 p.m. by the November PCE price index.