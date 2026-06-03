Europe set for slight retreat at the open

After finishing in positive territory yesterday, major European indices are expected to show significantly more caution at this morning's opening. According to index futures, the CAC 40, London's FTSE 100, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 are projected to start the day with declines ranging between 0.10% and 0.30%.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/03/2026 at 02:17 am EDT - Modified on 06/03/2026 at 03:30 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This lack of investor appetite stems from renewed exchanges of fire overnight between Iran and the United States. U.S. military command indicated that the Islamic Republic launched several ballistic missiles. Washington retaliated by conducting self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island, with each side accusing the other of initiating the ceasefire violation.



Last night, Donald Trump sought to reassure markets, stating: 'The fake news that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States stopped talking a few days ago is false and incorrect. Discussions between us have continued continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today. Where will they lead? You never know, but as I told Iran: 'It is time, one way or another, for you to make a deal. You have been acting this way for 47 years, and we can no longer let this continue!'.



Under these conditions, investors remain uncertain but are increasingly focused on and concerned by high crude oil prices. This inflationary pressure is expected to influence monetary policy in both the United States and the Eurozone.



In New York, the price of a barrel of oil is up slightly by 0.45% at 95.14 dollars, while in London, it is rising by 1.60% to 97.35 dollars.



On the currency market, the euro is stable, trading at 1.1621 dollars.



A busy macroeconomic calendar



Regarding indicators, market participants have already noted the rise in the Caixin Services PMI in China. In May, it reached 54.4 points, compared to 52.6 a month earlier, whereas analysts had anticipated a retreat toward 52.3 points.



During the morning, attention will turn to the S&P Services PMI for France, Germany, and the Eurozone as a whole. Later at 11:00 a.m., the Eurozone producer price index for April will be released.



However, the main event of the day will be at 2:15 p.m. in the United States with the publication of the ADP private sector employment survey for May.



Later, also in the U.S., the S&P Global Services PMI and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will be released, along with factory orders.



Corporate news



In France, Nanobiotix announced it has sufficient funding to meet its working capital requirements until 2029.



DBV Technologies has recruited the first participant for a Phase 2 study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its Viaskin Peanut skin patch in infants aged 6 to 12 months for the introduction of peanuts into their diet.



Carbios announced a delay in the commissioning of its first plant in China due to additional technical work.



Air France-KLM expressed confidence regarding fuel supplies, stating its brands should be able to maintain their flight schedules this summer.



In Europe, the immunology company argenx announced the presentation of new data evaluating Vyvgart, its only marketed treatment, in the context of autoimmune rheumatic diseases, including myositis and Sjögren's syndrome.