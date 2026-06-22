Europe set for small moves, but optimism holds

Europe's main stock markets are expected to open with little change on Monday morning, as investors continue to bet on easing geopolitical tensions after talks between Iran and the United States got under way this weekend in Switzerland, while keeping an eye out for fresh data that will help them gauge the outlook for inflation and growth on both sides of the Atlantic.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/22/2026 at 02:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

About 45 minutes before the opening bell, futures contracts point to a 0.1% higher open for the CAC 40 in Paris, a flat DAX in Frankfurt and a modest dip of just 0.1% for the Euro STOXX 50.



Major European indexes had a quiet session on Friday in the absence of Wall Street, which was closed for the Juneteenth holiday commemorating the abolition of slavery in the United States.



Over the past week, however, the CAC managed to post a weekly gain of 0.8%, marking a fifth straight week of advances, as the positive surprise from the memorandum of understanding reached last Wednesday between Washington and Tehran outweighed the more hawkish than expected tone struck by Kevin Warsh, the new Fed chair.



Confirmation of the thaw between Washington and Tehran



After their first round of discussions held yesterday at a luxury hotel complex in the Swiss Alps, the U.S. and Iranian delegations said they had agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final deal within 60 days.



After the meeting, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance hailed a "historic meeting" and called for "turning a new page" in relations between the two countries.



Positioning could nonetheless remain limited on Monday as markets wait for several major economic reports due in the coming days.



Focus shifts to European PMIs, then to U.S. prices



Investors will get the first read tomorrow on the preliminary PMI activity indicators for June in Europe's major economies, viewed as a solid barometer of growth.



The data matter as growth has steadily slowed across the Old Continent since the start of the year. PMIs could nonetheless begin to reflect easing tensions in the Middle East and the pullback in oil prices that followed.



But it is almost certainly the U.S. PCE inflation figures, due Thursday, that will be the week's key release.



Recent indicators have shown inflation pressures tending to build in the United States over the past few months, a dynamic that could push the Federal Reserve to remain cautious, or even persuade it to follow the European Central Bank (ECB) into its tightening cycle.



Micron to test the staying power of the AI theme



With results from memory chipmaker Micron due Wednesday night, investors will once again have fresh fuel for their wagers on the structural AI theme, which helped the Nasdaq 100 set a new record high in early June.



It is a critical moment for investors, who will be looking to determine whether the rise of artificial intelligence has pushed the sector into a lasting structural shortage (a "supercycle") or whether it is simply a cyclical peak.



In Tokyo, the Nikkei was up 1.6% late Monday, supported by a return of risk appetite that allowed it to clear the 72,000-point mark for the first time in its history.



In China, Shanghai's SSE Composite followed suit, gaining 1.1%, while the CSI 300 also added around 1%.



Breathing room for rates and energy



In bond markets, a modest easing continues to take shape on the prospect of a near-term end to the war against Iran and the drop in oil prices back toward levels not seen since early March.



Oil markets are still seeing profit-taking after their recent five-year highs, a move helped by a rebound in the dollar, which is returning to yearly highs against the euro as the single currency slips back to 1.1455 versus the greenback.



Brent is down 2% below $79 a barrel and U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is off 0.7% at $75.3, levels that are no longer problematic benchmarks for the global economy.



"Moves in crude prices could continue to affect the day-to-day path of markets, but current levels are no longer a problem in and of themselves, provided we see a return to normal traffic through the Strait of Hormuz," Danske Bank's teams said this morning.