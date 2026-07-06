Europe set to ease into a lighter week

Europe's main stock markets are expected to open with little change on Monday, as investors catch their breath after strong performances in recent sessions and ahead of a week that looks relatively quiet with no major items on the calendar, as markets await the upcoming start of earnings season.

Futures contracts currently point to a dip of less than 0.1% at the open for Paris' CAC 40, as well as for Frankfurt's DAX, while the Euro STOXX 50 is down a bit more sharply by 0.2%.



With Wall Street closed on Friday for Independence Day, several European benchmark indexes such as the DAX, the Euro STOXX 50 and the STOXX Europe 600 all set fresh record highs in the final session of last week.



For some time now, the trend has been driven by investors rotating back into the market's more cyclical segments, which had been sidelined recently, helped by a modest improvement in the outlook on the Old Continent, notably reflected in better-than-expected PMI readings.



After gaining 1.7% last week, the CAC in turn managed to climb back above 8,500 points, a threshold the Paris index had broken below on February 27, the final session before the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East.



It is against this backdrop of relative optimism that market participants head into this final week ahead of the crucial stretch of quarterly earnings, which will begin in eight days with the first releases from major U.S. banks.



The economy and geopolitics still in focus



Traders could nonetheless turn cautious ahead of the handful of data points scheduled over the course of the week.



They will be watching closely this afternoon for the U.S. ISM services index, which is expected to show that growth slowed slightly in June, and in particular its component tracking prices paid by businesses.



The week will also bring, on Wednesday, the publication of the minutes from the Fed's first meeting with Kevin Warsh as its chair, which should shed light on how the debate is evolving within the U.S. central bank's policy-setting body.



"With growth still solid and inflation converging toward its target, investors should not fear Fed rate hikes, but rather welcome them," Danske Bank says.



"If the Fed tightens policy because activity is accelerating and inflation pressures are easing, that is a positive signal for risk assets, not the opposite," the Danish bank argues.



The NATO summit, to be held tomorrow and Wednesday in Ankara (Turkey), could also reignite interest in defense stocks, which have been less in favor recently as military tensions in the Gulf have eased.



Heading into earnings season



On the earnings front, airline Delta will unofficially kick off earnings season on Friday, but the serious business will not begin until the following week with results from JPMorgan, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, all due on July 14.



In Asia, the week began on a mixed note, with Tokyo's Nikkei index down about 0.3% late in the session while the CSI index of large-cap Chinese stocks rose 0.3%.



In currency markets, the dollar is trying to stabilize after steadily losing ground against the euro in the wake of the disappointing jobs report released 10 days ago. The single currency remains firmly above its support at 1.14, at 1.1427, but is still far from its key resistance at 1.1480.



The 10-year Treasury yield is unchanged at 4.4850% while in Europe, the German 10-year is holding firm around 2.93%, despite the DAX's record highs.



Oil is little changed, with the geopolitical lull continuing to cap prices. The August contract for U.S. light crude (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is up 0.3% at $68.9 a barrel, while the same-maturity Brent contract is down 0.1% at just under $72.1.