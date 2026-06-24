Major European indexes started the session mixed, and after 1 hour 30 minutes of trading, caution is dominating across nearly all of the region's main financial centers. While the CAC 40 manages to rebound 0.19%, to 8,356.66 points, after three straight declines, Frankfurt's DAX 40 is down 0.65%, while the FTSE 100 is more tentative, up just 0.02%.

Markets are nonetheless showing a measure of caution after the turbulence that has hit tech stocks in recent days and ahead of Micron Technology's quarterly results. Tonight, after Wall Street closes, the company that designs, manufactures and markets semiconductors will report its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results. They will be closely watched amid lingering skepticism toward the tech sector. At Tuesday's close, Micron shares were down 13.18%.



On the Middle East conflict, the U.S. president suffered a symbolic setback in the Senate. Senators passed a resolution ordering the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the conflict involving Iran, by 50 votes to 48. Donald Trump responded by saying it was an "ill-timed and insignificant vote on the War Powers Act".



Meanwhile, Marco Rubio, the top U.S. diplomat, arrived in the United Arab Emirates as part of a tour of several countries in the region. He said, in particular, that the United States will not accept any toll or fee on the Strait of Hormuz.



Oil prices are extending their decline. In New York, WTI is down 1.09%, at $71.87, and in London, North Sea Brent is off 1.27%, at $75.83.



In currency markets, the euro is slipping against the greenback (-0.23%), trading at $1.1353, its lowest level in nearly a year.



In macro and microeconomic news



On the data front, Germany's Ifo business climate index rose to 85.6 points in June from 85 in May (a figure revised up from 84.9), in line with expectations. That puts it at its highest level since last March.



A few indicators are scheduled in the United States this afternoon, including May new home sales and weekly oil inventories.



On the corporate side, the luxury sector is helping the CAC 40 hold up. LVMH, for example, is up 1.49%, while L'Oréal is gaining 2.38%.



Air France-KLM stands out with a gain of 3.15%, supported by a note from Rothschild & Co Redburn, which reiterated its buy rating and raised its price target to €18 from €16.



In Frankfurt, the DAX 40 is being dragged down by Rheinmetall's plunge (-13.34%). According to the Financial Times and Der Spiegel, Germany could scrap a frigate project that could have been one of the biggest contracts in the history of the military equipment specialist.



In London, Segro is up 15.30%. The real estate investment company rejected a merger offer from U.S. group Prologis that valued it at 925 pence per share, or about £12.6bn.