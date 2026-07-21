Europe slightly higher ahead of the ECB, rising tensions in the Middle East

Ninety minutes after the open, European stock markets are edging higher this Tuesday. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are not easing. The US military said yesterday it had carried out a 10th consecutive night of strikes against Iran. The operation notably targeted military command centers and maritime targets of the Islamic Republic. The CAC 40 is virtually flat (+0.04% at 8,343.55 points). London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam are up 0.05%, 0.15% and 0.11%, respectively.

On the geopolitical front, Iran's ideological army said Tuesday in a statement carried by the Irna news agency that it had 'detained two oil tankers accused of non-compliance as they try to transit the dangerous southern route of the Strait of Hormuz'. Explosions followed by major fires were reported on board.



In addition, Irna reported that Iran's Revolutionary Guards targeted US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait.



Despite this flare-up in tensions, oil prices are moving lower. Brent is down 0.71% at $88.18. WTI is off 1.83% at $81.62.



Maurel & Prom and Novartis in the green, Swatch in the red



In corporate news, Amundi and its partner State Bank of India (SBI) successfully completed the listing of SBI Funds Management. The Indian asset manager reached a historic milestone with the successful admission of its shares to trading on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) following its IPO.



Eramet and its Gabonese subsidiary Eramet Comilog signed a memorandum of understanding in Paris with the Gabonese government to develop the manganese value chain. The agreement sets out an ambitious industrial roadmap aimed at processing up to 700 kt of manganese ore per year in Gabon by the end of 2031.



Maurel & Prom (+2.4%) is posting one of the strongest gains in the SBF 120, supported by a solid first half of 2026. Over the first six months of the year, the hydrocarbons producer generated consolidated revenue of $366m, up 27% compared with the second half of 2025. This momentum is notably underpinned by a sharp increase in the average realized oil price, which came in at $103.8/b over the period, a 53% jump versus the second half of 2025.



In Europe, Novartis (+2.24%) posted revenue of $14.41bn (+3% reported, +1% at constant currencies). The pharmaceuticals group reiterated its full-year guidance: 'low-single-digit' sales growth and a 'low-single-digit' decline in core operating profit.



Meanwhile, Swatch Group, the world's leading watchmaker, struck an upbeat tone for the second half of 2026, banking on a recovery in its key markets. Still, its mixed first-half performance was punished in the market (-2.11%). While net sales rose 8.5% at constant exchange rates (to CHF3.12bn, above the consensus near CHF3.05bn), operating profit came in at CHF52m, less than half the CHF120m expected by the market.



All eyes on the ECB decision



On Thursday afternoon, investors will focus on the European Central Bank's monetary policy decision. According to Romain Aumond, strategist at Natixis Investment Solutions, 'the ECB's monetary policy committee should, as the market expects, leave the institution's key rates unchanged in July'. This pause would come after the 25-basis-point hike in June.



In the analyst's view, 'while the temporary nature of the inflation shock seen in the euro zone at the start of the quarter was confirmed by the June inflation print (2.8% year-on-year versus 3.2% in May), the recent resumption of hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz suggests, in the market's view, two additional 25-basis-point hikes by year-end'.